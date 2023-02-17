Recent News

  

Grain traders see lower Ukraine harvest in 2023

Ukraine’s grain and oilseed crop harvest is set to fall to 64.8 million tonnes in 2023 from 72.7 million tonnes in 2022, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Friday.

The grain harvest could include 17.4 million tonnes of wheat and 21.1 million tonnes of corn, the traders said.

Exports of wheat could be 14 million tonnes and exports of corn could be 20 million tonnes in the 2023/24 marketing season, the union said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

