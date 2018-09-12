GRAINS-Soybean prices edge down, mark lowest in nearly 2 weeks

U.S. soybean futures inched down on Wednesday to mark their lowest in nearly two weeks, with traders squaring positions ahead of widely watched U.S. government forecasts later in the session.

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade had fallen 0.1 percent to $8.31 a bushel by 0152 GMT, after earlier touching their lowest since Aug. 31 at $8.30-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans closed down 1.6 percent in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures were up 0.1 percent at $5.19-1/4 a bushel, after ending down 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

* The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.66-1/4 a bushel, having closed the previous session down 0.1 percent.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture will on Wednesday report its latest estimate for the size of the upcoming U.S. corn and soybean harvests.

* Analysts are expecting the USDA to trim its estimate of U.S. corn yields, but the harvest outlook will still forecast a bumper crop.

* Ukraine increased its 2018 grain harvest forecast to 63.1 million tonnes from a previous estimate of at least 60 million tonnes, the acting agriculture minister said on Tuesday.

* The country expects grain exports to rise to 42 million tonnes in the 2018/19 marketing year.

* The U.S. dollar edged up against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday as concerns about trade friction between China and the United States prompted some safe-haven buying of the currency.

* Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after a report of falling crude inventories and the looming sanctions against Iran fuelled expectations of a tightening market.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as Apple led a jump in technology shares.

