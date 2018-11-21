GRAINS-Soybeans ease amid U.S.-China trade tensions; corn firms

Chicago soybean futures dipped on Wednesday with the market struggling in the face of Washington-Beijing trade war, which curbed U.S. bean exports to top buyer China.

Corn edged higher on bargain-buying following three sessions of declines, while wheat firmed.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.1 percent at $8.80 a bushel, as of 0405 GMT, having firmed 0.8 percent on Tuesday.

Corn climbed 0.1 percent to $3.61-3/4 a bushel and wheat added 0.1 percent to $5.08-3/4 a bushel.

The soybean market is being pressured by fears of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

“Soybeans are not very active today after yesterday’s gains,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. “It is hard for the market to move higher given the U.S.-China trade war.”

The United States administration on Tuesday said China has failed to alter its “unfair” practices, adding to tensions ahead of a high-stakes meeting later this month between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement that private exporters reported the sale of 123,567 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2018-19 marketing year.

A stronger dollar continues to weigh on commodities.

The dollar firmed against its major peers on Wednesday, extending overnight gains as investors shunned riskier assets in favour of safe-haven currencies on heightened concerns about slowing global growth and the U.S.-Sino trade war.

The strength in dollar dampens enthusiasm for U.S. grains from investors looking for a hedge against inflation. It also makes U.S. supplies relatively more expensive to buyers in the export market.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, wheat and soymeal contracts on Tuesday, traders said, but were net sellers of corn futures and soyoil.

Grains prices at 0405 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.75 0.25 +0.05% +0.49% 515.57 42 CBOT corn 361.75 0.50 +0.14% -0.14% 368.77 28 CBOT soy 880.00 -1.00 -0.11% +0.72% 877.11 54 CBOT rice 10.75 $0.01 +0.09% -0.23% $10.84 50 WTI crude 54.20 $0.77 +1.44% -4.51% $63.78 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.000 +0.02% -0.69% USD/AUD 0.7232 0.002 +0.26% -0.84%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)