GRAINS-Soybeans edge higher; prolonged U.S.-China trade war woes cap gains

U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a near two-week low touched in the previous session, though gains were checked amid fears of a prolonged U.S.-China trade war.

Corn edged higher, rebounding from a near one-month low, while wheat fell. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1 percent to $8.74-1/2 a bushel, as of 0438 GMT, after closing down 2.1 percent on Monday when prices fell to $8.71-1/4 a bushel – their lowest since Nov. 8.

Despite edging higher, traders and analysts said gains were capped amid a growing divide between the United States and China demonstrated at a regional summit in Papua New Guinea over the weekend.

“Snipes, snubs and snares between the two nations at the APEC summit means the mood is a little sour,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“U.S. soybeans are hurt by this, but Brazil soybeans gain.” The most active corn futures climbed 0.3 percent to $3.63-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.7 percent in the previous session at $3.61-1/4 a bushel – their lowest since Oct. 25.

The most active wheat futures slipped 0.2 percent to $4.97-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 1.6 percent on Monday. Analysts said wheat continues to remain under pressure amid weak demand for U.S. supplies. U.S. export prospects have been dented amid ample production in Russia.

Grains prices at 0438 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 497.50 -1.00 -0.20% -1.83% 508.03 CBOT corn 363.25 1.00 +0.28% -0.41% 368.87 CBOT soy 874.50 0.75 +0.09% -1.99% 876.40 CBOT rice 10.77 $0.00 +0.00% -1.10% $10.85 WTI crude 57.09 -$0.11 -0.19% +1.12% $64.53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.144 -$0.001 -0.06% +0.23% USD/AUD 0.7268 -0.002 -0.34% -0.90% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)