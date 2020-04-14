GRAINS-Soybeans edge up after losses, corn under pressure on dismal ethanol demand

Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Tuesday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses although gains were curbed by concerns over demand for animal feed ingredient soymeal, as several U.S. meat plants shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Corn was little changed after closing lower on Monday on lack of demand for the grain-based fuel ethanol.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $8.56 a bushel, as of 0305 GMT, after losing more than 1% on Monday.

Corn was unmoved at $3.31-1/2 a bushel and wheat flat at $5.55-1/2 a bushel.

Several U.S. meat processing plants temporarily closed in the last week after outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers, prompting fears of livestock backing up and curbing demand for soymeal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will spend up to $15.5 billion in the initial phase of its plan to bolster the nation’s food supply chain against the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. soybean processing plants likely notched their third-largest crush on record last month and their largest-ever March crush, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association report due on Wednesday.

Soybean imports by China, the world’s biggest buyer, fell 13% in March from a year earlier to a more than five-year low, customs data showed on Tuesday, after rains delayed cargoes from Brazil and as the coronavirus outbreak dented demand.

Corn futures continue to be hammered by diminished demand for ethanol fuel, which makes up nearly 40% of corn consumption in the United States.

“Corn futures prices remained rooted to recent lows after trading on Monday,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agriculture strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“Corn prices did zig and zag with oil prices but ultimately that came to nothing.”

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT of Trade corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts Monday, traders said. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)