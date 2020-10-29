GRAINS-Soybeans extend losses, fall to 9-day low on virus worries

U.S. soybeans ticked lower for a third straight session on Thursday to an over one-week low, as concerns grew over the economic impact of surging coronavirus cases globally.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $10.54-1/2 a bushel by 0138 GMT, near the session trough of $10.53 a bushel – the lowest since Oct 20. Soybeans closed down 2% on Wednesday.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.1% at $4.02 a bushel, having closed down 3.5% in the previous session when prices hit the Oct. 15 low of $4.00-1/2 a bushel.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.3% at $6.07 a bushel, having closed down 1.1% on Wednesday.

* Rains in dry soybean-growing areas of Brazil, which competes with the United States for export sales, are now weighing on soy prices.

* Precipitation in wheat-growing regions of Russia and the U.S. Plains piled pressure on wheat prices.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Wednesday exporters struck deals to sell 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations and 110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Egypt.

* Exporters also reported sales of 207,000 tonnes of optional-origin corn to South Korea, according to the USDA.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe.

* Oil prices had a reprieve in early trade on Thursday after dropping 5% overnight to technical support levels, helped in part as two-thirds of U.S. oil production was shut in the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Zeta slammed Louisiana.

* Asian stocks were set to join a global sell-off on Thursday as worries about surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States sent investors scrambling for safe-haven assets.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Aditya Soni)