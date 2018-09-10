GRAINS-Soybeans fall as U.S.-China trade war threatens to escalate

U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Monday as market sentiment soured after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to escalate the trade war between Washington and Beijing, potentially affecting global oilseed trading.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.3 percent to $8.41-1/4 a bushel by 0058 GMT, having firmed 0.6 percent on Friday.

* The most active corn futures fell 0.4 percent to $3.65-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.2 percent at $5.10 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Friday.

* Soybeans under pressure after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he has tariffs ready to go on $267 billion worth of Chinese imports in addition to the $200 billion of its goods already facing the risk of duties.

* China imported 9.15 million tonnes of soybeans in August, up 14 percent from July, customs data showed on Saturday, as buyers in the world’s top importer continued to buy from Brazil after Beijing imposed tariffs on U.S. shipments.

* The U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday morning said weekly export sales of wheat were 379,800 tonnes, in line with market forecasts but down from a week ago.

* Market attention is turning toward a monthly U.S. government crop report next Wednesday that will update official corn and soybean harvest forecasts.

* Analysts expect the report will raise the government’s forecast for soybean production to 4.649 billion bushels, based on yields of 52.2 bushels per acre. The corn production outlook was expected to be trimmed, but still remain massive at 14.529 billion bushels, based on a yield of 177.8 bushels per acre.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar rose broadly on Friday as U.S. job growth surged in August, but investors remained jittery about a possible escalation of the U.S.-Chinese trade conflict as U.S. President Donald Trump threatened China with more tariffs.

* Oil prices were steady on Friday, with U.S. crude slipping on weak global equity markets while Brent inched up on geopolitical factors, including violent protests in Iraq.

* Wall Street’s major indexes fell on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump raised the possibility of additional tariffs on Chinese imports and Apple Inc indicated that some of its products could be subjected to such levies.

DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Aug 0750 France Markit manufacturing PMI Aug 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Aug 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI Aug Grains prices at 0058 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 510.00 -1.25 -0.24% -0.73% 553.18 CBOT corn 365.50 -1.50 -0.41% -0.20% 372.43 CBOT soy 841.25 -2.75 -0.33% +0.24% 871.74 CBOT rice 10.93 -$0.02 -0.18% +0.46% $10.90 WTI crude 68.06 $0.31 +0.46% +0.43% $68.05 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.156 $0.001 +0.10% -0.50% USD/AUD 0.7112 0.001 +0.08% -1.24% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)