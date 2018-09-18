GRAINS-Soybeans fall to near 10-year low

U.S. soybean futures fell to a near 10-year low on Tuesday as the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the harvest of U.S. crops was rapidly

advancing, pressuring market sentiment already soured amid a trade war between Washington and Beijing.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.2 percent to $8.21-3/4 a bushel by 0016 GMT, near the session low of $8.20 a bushel – the lowest since Dec. 10, 2008. On Monday, soybeans firmed 0.8 percent.

* The most active corn futures were down 0.1 percent to $3.47-3/4 a bushel, near the session low of $3.47-1/2 a bushel – the lowest since June 20. Corn closed down 1 percent in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.4 percent at $5.08-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.8 percent on Wednesday.

* The USDA said the U.S. corn harvest was 9 percent complete, near an average of analyst estimates for 10 percent and ahead of the five-year average of 6 percent.

* The USDA said the soybean harvest was 6 percent complete, just above the average analyst estimate of 5 percent and ahead

of the five-year average of 3 percent.

* The National Oilseed Processors Association said its members crushed 158.885 million bushels of soybeans in August, a figure that fell below a range of trade expectations.

* Soybeans came under pressure amid renewed hostilities in trade war between United States and China.

* U.S. President Donald Trump said he would announce his latest plan on Chinese commerce on Monday. He was expected to level tariffs on about $200 billion of Chinese imports, and China has said it would retaliate.

* Possible frost damage over the weekend in western Australia threatened to further dent a crop already diminished by drought in the east.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe.

* Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe’s debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies.

* A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe’s debt crisis will engulf world economies.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Sep

Grains prices at 0016 GMT

Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30

CBOT wheat 508.50 2.25 +0.44% -0.59% 539.80

CBOT corn 347.75 -0.25 -0.07% -1.14% 366.46

CBOT soy 821.75 -1.75 -0.21% -1.05% 857.73

CBOT rice 10.24 -$0.06 -0.58% -2.38% $10.66

WTI crude 68.55 -$0.36 -0.52% -0.64% $68.09

Currencies

Euro/dlr $1.167 -$0.001 -0.09% +0.38%

USD/AUD 0.7150 -0.003 -0.42% +0.00%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight

RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)