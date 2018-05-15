GRAINS-Soybeans firm as China continues to buy U.S. supplies

Recent News

  

in Commodity News 15/05/2018

U.S. soybean futures rose on Tuesday, extending two-day gains to more than 2 percent, as fears of dampened Chinese demand for North American supplies eased, though gains were checked as planting progress exceeded market forecasts.

FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.6 percent at $10.24-1/4 a bushel by 0220 GMT, having firmed 1.5 percent on Monday.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.8 percent at $3.99-3/4 a bushel, having closed unchanged in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures were up 0.9 percent at $4.95-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent on Monday.

* The USDA said 62 percent of the corn crop was planted as of Sunday, surpassing market expectations.

* The USDA said 35 percent of the soybean crop was planted as of Sunday, exceeding market forecasts.

* The USDA said 36 percent of the U.S. wheat crop is in good to excellent condition, beating market forecasts.

* The USDA said on Monday 688,195 tonnes have been inspected for export, much of which is destined for China, exceeding market forecasts.

* Some traders have taken comfort from U.S. President Donald Trump’s pledge on Sunday to help Chinese technology company ZTE Corp as a sign of an attempt to ease trade tensions between the two countries.

* However, sources said China was willing in-principle to import more U.S. agriculture products in return for Washington smoothing out penalties against ZTE, but they did not offer details.

MARKET NEWS
* The dollar inched higher against a basket of currencies on Tuesday, having pulled up from its lowest level in more than a week as hopes for easing global trade tensions pushed U.S. bond yields higher.

* Oil prices held firm on Tuesday as ongoing production cuts by OPEC and looming U.S. sanctions against Iran tightened the market amid strong demand.

* Wall Street ended a choppy session slightly higher on Monday as weakness in defensive stocks offset optimism following U.S. President Donald Trump’s conciliatory remarks toward China’s ZTE Corp that calmed the waters of U.S.-China trade tensions.

 Grains prices at  0220 GMT
 Contract       Last  Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg    MA 30  RSI 
 CBOT wheat   495.75    4.50   +0.92%       -0.60%   498.24    33
 CBOT corn    399.75    3.25   +0.82%       +0.82%   397.35    38
 CBOT soy    1024.25    6.50   +0.64%       +2.09%  1041.18    46
 CBOT rice     12.55   $0.04   +0.32%       -0.87%   $12.99    33
 WTI crude     70.95  -$0.01   -0.01%       +0.35%   $67.82    65
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr     $1.193  $0.001   +0.04%       -0.10%               
 USD/AUD      0.7525   0.000   +0.00%       -0.23%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

