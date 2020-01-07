GRAINS-Soybeans up for second session on hopes of higher Chinese demand

Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Tuesday on hopes of increased Chinese demand although gains were capped by expectations of a bumper harvest in Brazil. Wheat slid for a third session, while corn gained ground after closing lower on Monday. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was up 0.1% at $9.45-1/4 a bushel by 0339 GMT. Wheat lost 0.1% to $5.49-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.8% when prices hit lowest since Dec. 26 at $5.46-3/4 a bushel. Corn added 0.1% to $3.85 a bushel, having closed down 0.5% in the previous session. "Expectations of Chinese buying are driving soybean little higher, but on the other we have limited supply issues. There are plenty of supplies in the market," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. Optimism that China would accelerate purchases of U.S. farm goods remained supportive for crop markets, particularly soybeans, as officials from Beijing are expected to travel to the United States to sign the Phase 1 trade deal. Abundant world supplies and forecasts of a bumper harvest in Brazil is expected to cap the upside potential in prices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in Brazil has forecast the country's soybean production at 123.5 million tonnes. Last year, the country produced a crop of 117 million tonnes. The corn crop in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul, the country's No. 3 grain producing state, will likely be reduced by 20% from initial estimates due to a severe drought, broker and consultancy INTL FCStone said on Monday. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of soybeans and soymeal, traders said. Grains prices at 0339 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 549.75 -0.25 -0.05% -1.87% 537.83 47 CBOT corn 385.00 0.25 +0.06% 385.00 45 CBOT soy 945.25 0.50 +0.05% 945.25 54 CBOT rice 13.04 -$0.02 -0.15% -0.95% $12.84 47 WTI crude 62.55 -$0.72 -1.14% -0.79% $59.78 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.119 $1.119 USD/AUD 0.6937 -0.001 -0.20% -0.80% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Arun Koyyur)