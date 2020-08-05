GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybeans fall as crop forecasts rise

U.S. corn and soybean futures fell on Tuesday, with the market focused on expectations for bumper yields across the U.S. Midwest this fall, traders said.

Wheat futures also were weak, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract falling 1.3% to its lowest since July 8, as a firm dollar further dimmed already bleak prospects for U.S. supplies on the export market.

“Globally there is plenty of wheat in the world,” said Mark Schultz chief market analyst at Northstar Commodity. “We just kind of pick up the scraps on sales.”

For corn and soybeans, commodity brokerage StoneX’s forecast for a U.S. corn harvest of 15.320 billion bushels and a soybean harvest of 4.496 billion bushels weighed on the markets.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s weekly crop conditions report on Monday afternoon, which rated 72% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent and 73% of the soybean crop as good to excellent, bolstered expectations for massive production.

“U.S. beans and corn (crops) are large and expanding in size,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

At 9:21 a.m. CDT (1421 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures were down 4-1/2 cents at $3.24 a bushel. The contract managed to hold support above the low it hit on June 26. CBOT November soybean futures were down 7-1/2 cents at $8.88-3/4 a bushel.

“Traders don’t seem overly concerned with a warm and dry forecast ahead,” Matt Zeller, director of market information at Stone X, said in a note to clients.

CBOT September soft red winter wheat was down 6-3/4 cents at $5.14-1/4 a bushel, with the most-active contract hitting its lowest since July 8 on a continuous basis.

MGEX spring wheat futures hit new contract lows across the board.

Source: Reuters (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Naveen; Editing by Aditya Soni, Alexandra Hudson and Sandra Maler)