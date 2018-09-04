GRAINS-Wheat falls 1 pct as Russia rules out restricting exports

Recent News

  

in Commodity News 04/09/2018

U.S. wheat futures fell 1 percent on Tuesday after Russia’s Agriculture Ministry said it would not restrict grains exports, easing fears over global supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.9 percent at $5.40-3/4 a bushel by 0019 GMT, having closed up 2 percent on Friday. U.S. markets were closed on Monday.

* The most active soybean futures edged up 0.2 percent to $8.44-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on Friday.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.7 percent at $3.67-1/2 a bushel, just off the session high of $3.68 a bushel, the highest since Aug. 23. Corn gained 2.4 percent in the previous session.

* Russia’s Agriculture Ministry does not see a need to impose an export duty on grains or to curb grain exports in any other way, it said in a statement after a meeting with exporters on Monday.

* Argentine farmers may delay wheat sales and plant less corn this year after the government announced a roughly 10 percent export tax on the grains on Monday as part of an austerity program designed to halt a run on the peso currency, growers and consultants said.

* China reported a new case of African swine fever in Xuancheng in Anhui province on Monday, the second in the city in as many days, raising the risk for farmers as the disease spreads rapidly in the world’s top pork producer.

MARKET NEWS
* The dollar consolidated near a one-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday as tensions around global trade and a continued selloff in emerging markets fuelled demand for the greenback.

* Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by concerns that falling Iranian output will tighten markets once U.S. sanctions bite from November, but gains were limited by higher supply from OPEC and the United States.

 Grains prices at  0019 GMT
 Contract       Last  Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg   MA 30
 CBOT wheat   540.75   -4.75   -0.87%       +1.07%  558.23
 CBOT corn    367.50    2.50   +0.68%       +3.09%  373.31
 CBOT soy     844.75    1.25   +0.15%       +1.59%  876.68
 CBOT rice     10.83   $0.00   +0.00%       -0.32%  $11.10
 WTI crude     70.01   $0.21   +0.30%       -0.34%  $68.18
 Currencies                                               
 USD/AUD      0.7197  -0.001   -0.19%       +0.10%        
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

