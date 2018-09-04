GRAINS-Wheat falls 1 pct as Russia rules out restricting exports

U.S. wheat futures fell 1 percent on Tuesday after Russia’s Agriculture Ministry said it would not restrict grains exports, easing fears over global supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.9 percent at $5.40-3/4 a bushel by 0019 GMT, having closed up 2 percent on Friday. U.S. markets were closed on Monday.

* The most active soybean futures edged up 0.2 percent to $8.44-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.4 percent on Friday.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.7 percent at $3.67-1/2 a bushel, just off the session high of $3.68 a bushel, the highest since Aug. 23. Corn gained 2.4 percent in the previous session.

* Russia’s Agriculture Ministry does not see a need to impose an export duty on grains or to curb grain exports in any other way, it said in a statement after a meeting with exporters on Monday.

* Argentine farmers may delay wheat sales and plant less corn this year after the government announced a roughly 10 percent export tax on the grains on Monday as part of an austerity program designed to halt a run on the peso currency, growers and consultants said.

* China reported a new case of African swine fever in Xuancheng in Anhui province on Monday, the second in the city in as many days, raising the risk for farmers as the disease spreads rapidly in the world’s top pork producer.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar consolidated near a one-week high against a basket of currencies on Monday as tensions around global trade and a continued selloff in emerging markets fuelled demand for the greenback.

* Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by concerns that falling Iranian output will tighten markets once U.S. sanctions bite from November, but gains were limited by higher supply from OPEC and the United States.

Grains prices at 0019 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 540.75 -4.75 -0.87% +1.07% 558.23 CBOT corn 367.50 2.50 +0.68% +3.09% 373.31 CBOT soy 844.75 1.25 +0.15% +1.59% 876.68 CBOT rice 10.83 $0.00 +0.00% -0.32% $11.10 WTI crude 70.01 $0.21 +0.30% -0.34% $68.18 Currencies USD/AUD 0.7197 -0.001 -0.19% +0.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)