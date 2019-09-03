GRAINS-Wheat falls, lingers near 4-month low on supply glut

U.S. wheat futures fell nearly 0.5% on Tuesday, set to extend losses for the fourth-straight session, as ample global supplies pushed prices towards a near four-month low. Soybeans fell as the market continued to fret over the impact of a protracted U.S.-China trade war, while corn also slid. The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.5% at $4.60-1/4 a bushel by 0328 GMT, after closed down 2.2% on Friday when prices hit a May 16 low of $4.59 a bushel. The market was closed on Monday for a U.S. public holiday. Analysts said bumper stocks were weighing on market sentiment.

“We know Russian yields will be good, while some of the few lingering U.S. weather concerns have ebbed away so the world will be awash with grain,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist, National Australia Bank. Russia has harvested 84.6 million tonnes of grain from 61.1% of the area with an average yield of 2.96 tonnes per hectare, data from the Agriculture Ministry showed.

It had harvested 78.6 million tonnes with an average yield of 2.90 tonnes on the same date a year earlier, the ministry said. The most active corn futures were down 0.3% at $3.68-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4% in the previous session. The most active soybean futures were down 0.5% at $8.65 a bushel, after closing little changed on Friday. U.S-China trade war escalates, with latest round of tariffs beginning that threatens to prolong the disruption of global soybean trading.

Grains prices at 0328 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 460.25 -2.25 -0.49% -2.64% 485.64 26 CBOT corn 368.75 -1.00 -0.27% -0.67% 394.01 35 CBOT soy 865.00 -4.00 -0.46% -0.40% 877.65 43 CBOT rice 11.96 $0.01 +0.04% +0.89% $11.83 69 WTI crude 54.91 -$0.19 -0.34% -3.17% $55.33 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.094 -$0.003 -0.28% -0.49% USD/AUD 0.6691 -0.002 -0.33% -0.67% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Rashmi Aich)