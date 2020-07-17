GRAINS-Wheat firms, set for third straight weekly gain

U.S. wheat futures edged higher on Friday as concerns over global supplies pushed the grain towards weekly gains of more than 0.5%.



FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade up more than 0.5% for the week, the third straight weekly gain.

* Wheat rose 0.4% to $5.37-1/2 a bushel after closing down 2.8% on Thursday.

* The most active soybean futures little changed for the week after three weeks of consecutive gains.

* The most active corn futures up more than 0.5% for the week, the third straight weekly gain.

* Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday further reduced its forecast for this year’s soft wheat harvest in the European Union.

* U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed sales of 522,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China and another 351,000 tonnes to unknown destinations.

* China has also booked more than 3 million tonnes of U.S. corn since July 10.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar held onto gains against most currencies as worries that a resurgence in the coronavirus is starting to curb economic activity drew safe-haven flows into the U.S. currency.

* Oil prices fell 1% on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to ease record supply curbs and as new infections of the novel coronavirus continue to surge in the United States.

* The S&P 500 dropped on Thursday, pulled lower by Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc, as elevated levels of unemployment claims heightened concerns about the economic toll from rising coronavirus cases.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)