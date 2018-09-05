GRAINS-Wheat prices fall for second session as global supply fears ease

U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Wednesday to extend losses into a second session, as fears of tighter global supplies eased after Russia said it saw no reason to restrict exports.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.2 percent at $5.30-1/2 a bushel by 0026 GMT . They closed down 2.6 percent on Tuesday, when prices earlier touched their lowest since Aug. 28 at $5.19-1/2 a bushel.

* The most active soybean futures were little changed at $8.44-3/4 a bushel, having closed nearly flat on Tuesday.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.1 percent at $3.68-3/4 a bushel. They gained 1 percent in the previous session, when prices marked their highest since Aug. 23 at $3.69 a bushel.

* Russia’s agriculture ministry does not see a need to impose export duty or curb grain exports in any other way, it said in a statement after a meeting with exporters on Monday.

* Corn prices were supported as Argentina planned to impose a 10.2 percent export tax on the grain, which could boost overseas demand for U.S. supplies.

MARKET NEWS

* The U.S. dollar rose broadly and investors shunned emerging market currencies on Tuesday, as concerns about a possible escalation in the trade conflict between the United States and China boosted safe-haven demand for the greenback.

* Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, as energy infrastructure on the U.S. Gulf Coast braced for a hurricane, but gains were capped as a stronger dollar and report of rising stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma hub weighed.

* U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as a drop in heavyweights Facebook and Nike added to worries over trade negotiations between the United States and other major economies.

Grains prices at 0026 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 CBOT wheat 530.50 -1.00 -0.19% -2.75% 557.93 CBOT corn 368.75 0.50 +0.14% +1.03% 373.43 CBOT soy 844.75 0.50 +0.06% +0.15% 875.72 CBOT rice 10.84 $0.00 +0.00% +0.05% $11.01 WTI crude 69.38 -$0.49 -0.70% -0.60% $68.21 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.159 $0.001 +0.04% -0.32% USD/AUD 0.7184 0.001 +0.10% -0.37% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham Editing by Joseph Radford)