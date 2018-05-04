GRAINS-Wheat set for biggest weekly gain in 2 months on f’cast of lower U.S. crop

Chicago wheat ticked lower on Friday, but the market was set for its biggest weekly gain in two months as a crop tour finds lower yields in parts of U.S. southern Plains which have been hit by dry weather. Corn was poised for a second weekly gain on support from rains delaying planting in the U.S. Midwest.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract has gained 7.7 percent this week and was on track for its biggest weekly gain since early March. Wheat on Thursday climbed to its highest since July at $5.39 a bushel. Corn has jumped more than 2 percent this week, adding to last week’s near 6 percent gain, and soybeans were down around 0.5 percent after posting gains of 1.5 percent in the previous week.

“The market is still processing the poor reports coming in from crop scouts in U.S. Hard Red Winter (HRW) wheat regions,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “And the markets, ourselves included, are now more confident in forecasts that U.S. HRW production will be modest this year.” Scouts on a Wheat Quality Council crop tour projected the winter wheat yield in Kansas, the top U.S. wheat state, at 37.0 bushels per acre.

The scouts pegged Kansas wheat production at 243.3 million bushels, potentially the smallest crop since 1989, reflecting the impact of drought. Corn prices are being supported by planting delays in parts of the U.S. Midwest following excessive rains. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said 17 percent of the U.S. corn crop had been planted by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 27 percent.

In the soybean market, investors are watching for any signs of positive progress at a meeting between U.S and Chinese trade officials. A breakthrough deal to fundamentally change China’s economic policies is viewed as highly unlikely during the two days of talks, though a package of short-term Chinese measures could delay Washington’s decision to impose tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese exports.

Heavy rains over recent days in Argentina slowed soybean harvesting in central and southern parts of the Pampas grains belt, while dryness in northern areas allowed rapid harvesting, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday and net sellers of soymeal futures, traders said.

Grains prices at 0251 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 536.75 -1.25 -0.23% +1.90% 489.69 81 CBOT corn 408.00 0.00 +0.00% +0.74% 394.93 79 CBOT soy 1050.25 -3.00 -0.28% +0.70% 1047.49 53 CBOT rice 13.01 -$0.01 -0.08% -0.19% $12.99 42 WTI crude 68.41 -$0.02 -0.03% +0.71% $66.36 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.199 $0.000 +0.01% +0.32% USD/AUD 0.7547 0.002 +0.24% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)