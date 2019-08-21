GRAINS-Wheat slides on ample world supplies, dragging corn lower

U.S. wheat futures fell to a three-month low on Tuesday, pressured by ample global supplies and technical selling, analysts said.

Corn futures also hit a three-month low, turning down as wheat sagged and storms brought crop-friendly rains to the Midwest. But soybean futures clung to modest gains, supported by declining U.S. crop ratings and uncertain yield prospects.

Chicago Board of Trade December wheat settled down 6 cents at $4.66-1/2 per bushel after dipping to $4.63-1/2, the contract’s lowest level since May 14.

CBOT December corn ended down 5-3/4 cents at $3.68-3/4 a bushel after touching $3.68-1/4, its lowest since May 13. CBOT November soybeans finished 2 cents higher at $8.68-1/2 a bushel.

Wheat led the way down as traders considered global stockpiles. The U.S. Department of Agriculture this month trimmed its projection of 2019/20 world wheat ending stocks to 285.4 million tonnes, down from 286.46 million in July, but still record-large.

“There is a lot of wheat in the world. You look at the Ukraine crop and the EU crop, it’s fairly large. And (there are) no major issues down in South America,” said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

Along with the setback in wheat, corn fell and soybeans pared gains as storms crossed Illinois and parts of Missouri, Minnesota and Wisconsin, bringing beneficial moisture to late-developing crops.

After a wet spring, the latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor showed abnormal dryness across 53% of Iowa and 44% of Illinois, the top two producers of corn and soybeans, by Aug. 13.

The USDA’s weekly crop progress report late on Monday rated 56% of the U.S. corn crop and 54% of the soybeans in good-to-excellent condition, each down 1 percentage point from a week ago. Analysts had expected no change.

CBOT soy and corn futures drew early support from Monday’s crop ratings and news that the annual Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour found below-average yield prospects in its first day of scouting.

Corn yields in Ohio were projected sharply lower than a year ago at 154.35 bushels per acre, the tour said on Monday.

In South Dakota, the tour estimated corn yields at 154.08 bushels per acre, down from 178.01 bpa last year and the tour’s three-year average of 158.59 bpa.

“(The) tour is finding lower yields and there is a good chance that the U.S. corn crop is lower than the current USDA estimate,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities.

CBOT settlement prices:

Net Pct Volume Last change change CBOT wheat WZ9 466.50 -6.00 -1.3 53172 CBOT corn CZ9 368.75 -5.75 -1.5 195626 CBOT soybeans SX9 868.25 1.75 0.2 68117 CBOT soymeal SMZ9 299.50 2.30 0.8 34250 CBOT soyoil BOZ9 28.79 -0.25 -0.9 58827

NOTE: CBOT December wheat and corn and November soybeans shown in cents per bushel, December soymeal in dollars per short ton and December soyoil in cents per lb.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Jan Harvey, Matthew Lewis and Sandra Maler)