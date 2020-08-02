Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque renews and obtains EcoPorts’ Environmental Performance Standard (PERS)

ESPO congratulates the Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque for renewing their EcoPorts’ Port Environmental Review System (PERS), the only port sector specific environmental management standard.

Being PERS certified requires, amongst other things, that the port increases transparency by making its environmental report publicly available. It also implies that the port is effectively monitoring the environmental challenges and is implementing an improved environmental management. More than a quarter of the 112 EcoPorts members go for PERS certification. Compliance with the PERS standard is independently assessed by Lloyd’s Register. The certificate has a validity of two years, after which it is revised. This ensures that the port continues to meet the requirements.

“For many years already, the Port of Dunkerque has had environment and sustainability high on its agenda. I am very grateful that the Port is considering the PERS as a substantial part of this strategy. Getting PERS certified is not a one-off exercise. The renewal after two years obliges ports to continue to perform and meet the standards required for obtaining the PERS. Un grand bravo to Dunkerque,” says ESPO’s Secretary General, Isabelle Ryckbost.

“ESPO is happy to see that European seaports remain committed to the main environmental initiative of the maritime sector. The Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque has chosen to renew its PERS certificate, which is the only port-specific standard available. The PERS certification of the Grand Port Maritime de Dunkerque is an excellent reminder that European ports continue to be at the forefront of making climate ambitions a reality. The certification signals a commitment to greening their port using applicable environmental standards (EMS), and it also has a tangible impact on the premiums calculated by insurance companies,” says EcoPorts coordinator, Valter Selén.

You can find more information about EcoPorts’ PERS here.

Source: ESPO