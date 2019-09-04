Grandweld Shipyards delivers 10 boats to KOC

Grandweld Shipyards, the UAE-based shipbuilding, ship repair, and engineering solutions specialists, has completed the construction and delivery of 10 boats for one of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s (KPC) subsidiaries – Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

As per terms agreed upon in a May 2017 signed contract, Grandweld constructed a grand total of 6 Pilot boats and 4 Crew transport boats for KOC, said a statement from the company.

The completion of this contract marks a significant milestone for Grandweld, as the reputable shipbuilding company was able to construct and deliver the majority of agreed upon deliverables ahead of time, it said.

Such collaboration strongly emphasizes existing relations between the UAE and Kuwait, it added.

Grandweld’s securing and successful completion of this project directly builds upon the globally renowned business standing by contributing to the country’s overall economic capital.

Upon the commencement of the construction phase in September 2018, Grandweld proceeded to deliver the first of 10 boats in December 2018, and the final boat in July.

While successfully meeting the original proposed deadline of July 2019, Grandweld also managed to deliver multiple customised vessels on their specified timelines with outstanding performance in terms of high speed, sea keeping and passenger safety and comfort.

Even while managing to achieve such quick turnaround times, Grandweld ensured that the quality of each build was never compromised, it added.

Jamal Abki, general manager of Grandweld Shipyards, said: “Each of the delivered boats was designed to exceed the needs of KOC, and similarly built in accordance with Lloyd’s Register latest technology for classification standards to provide the highest operational efficiency and safety.”

“Our professional technical team did a proper handover for KOC crew to get trained about all needed operations. Both our team and KOC’s team delivered an extensive model test during the engineering stage to ensure the vessels’ compliance with the client’s requirements,” he said.

“Imperatively, Grandweld takes immense pride in prioritizing the values of our clients and we are confident that our contributions will work towards fulfilling KOC’s ambition of pursuing excellence in their operations,” he added.

Abki continued: “For well over three decades, Grandweld has developed as one of the region’s most established and capable shipyards in the region by providing both quality and value. We are pleased that KOC trusted in our ability to help bolster their fleet, and while this marks the end of one project, we are optimistic that it will open the door for many more.”

“We are proud to add this milestone to our list of accomplishments as it pertains to serving the global offshore and marine industry. It is with high regard that we hold the esteemed KOC, and we look forward to potential future collaborations that will be of great benefit to both parties,” he added.

As it relates to KOC, the 10 received boats provide added merit to the company’s fleet and provide them with greater flexibility to pursue additional maritime expansion operations and contribute to the economic prosperity of the Kuwaiti state.

Sami Al-Sawagh, marine operations manager at KOC Group, said: “The decision to award Grandweld with this contract for 10 boats was a byproduct of strong-ties between our nations. It is worth mentioning that this project is not the first collaboration with KOC and Grandweld.”

“During the past years, the two companies have completed four work boat building projects. Those boats are doing what they are built to do with the highest efficiency and work quality in our export service ports. Throughout the entire duration of this process, Grandweld has displayed excellent professionalism by providing quality builds and provisions which adhered to the project conditions, without any changes in the delivery dates, and in a timely manner,” he said.

“This has effectively enabled KOC to strategically expand our fleet and it has also further reinforced our ability to execute maritime projects for Kuwait ports effectively, and our judgment to work with Grandweld in such a manner,” he added.

“As we move forward, these boats will offer an added dimension to our operations as we continually pursue excellence in all that we do. We are extremely appreciative of Grandweld’s commitment to meeting the agreed upon deadlines and also in their ability to produce multiple early deliveries which significantly exceeded our expectations,” he concluded.

Source: TradeArabia News Service