Great Eastern Shipping Company acquires secondhand Supramax Bulk Carrier ‘Jag Rajiv’

Great Eastern Shipping Company has taken delivery of a 2013 built Japanese secondhand Supramax Bulk Carrier Jag Rajiv of about 56,103 dwt.

The Company had contracted to buy the vessel in Q4 FY21.

Including this vessel, the Company’s current fleet stands at 47 vessels, comprising 33 tankers (9 crude carriers, 18 product tankers, 6 LPG carrier) and 14 dry bulk carriers with an average age of 11.98 years aggregating 3.72 mn dwt.

Source: Capital Market