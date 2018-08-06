Great Eastern Shipping company acquires very large gas carrier

The Great Eastern Shipping Company has signed a contract to buy a second hand very large gas carrier of 81,605 cbm. The 2006 built vessel is expected to join the company ‘s fleet is Q2FY19.

GE Shipping is India’s largest private sector shipping service provider having a formidable presence in the international maritime industry. The shipping business operates under two main businesses i.e. dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company has many reputed oil companies as its clients, viz. SHELL, BP, EXXONMOBIL, CHEVRON TEXACO, TOTALFINA etc.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd is currently trading at Rs313.35 down by Rs9.45 or 2.93% from its previous closing of Rs322.80 on the BSE. The scrip opened at Rs332 and has touched a high and low of Rs332 and Rs311 respectively. So far 55,840 (NSE+BSE) shares were traded on the counter. The current market cap of the company is Rs4,867.08cr.

Source: IIFL