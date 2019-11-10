Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.93 crore in the September 2019 quarter

Net Loss of Great Eastern Shipping Company reported to Rs 18.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against net loss of Rs 223.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018. Sales rose 2.27% to Rs 817.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 799.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2019Sep. 2018% Var.Sales817.54799.42 2 OPM %39.1030.49 -PBDT262.85183.81 43 PBT69.74-10.15 LP NP-18.93-223.47 92

Source: Capital Market