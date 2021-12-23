Great Eastern Shipping shares jump 9% as board mulls share buyback plan

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company rose for the third straight session and jumped as much as 9 percent on Thursday to touch an intraday high at Rs 299.85 on BSE, on the company’s plan to buy back shares.

The company’s board of directors will meet on December 27, inter alia, to consider and approve a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of Great Eastern Company, it said in an exchange filing late Wednesday.

At 10:07 am, shares of the company were trading 4.7 percent higher at Rs 288.65 on the BSE. The stock opened with a gap up gain of about 8 percent today.

In the past one month, the stock is down 7 percent while it has fallen 20 percent in the past three months.

Great Eastern Shipping Company is a major player in the shipping industry. Its shipping business offers transportation services for crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities and offshore business services to the oil companies in carrying out offshore exploration and production activities.

The shipping major’s net sales came in at Rs 885.01 crore in the quarter ended September which was up 14 percent Year-on-Year (YoY).

Its quarterly net profit stood at Rs 223.06 crore in the September quarter down about 1 percent YoY.

Source: CNBC TV 18