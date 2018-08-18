Great Lakes shipping on par with 2017

According to a news release from the Chamber of Marine Commerce, Great Lakes-St. Lawrence shipping continues to bounce back after a slow start. With strong tonnage numbers in July, particularly shipments of U.S. grain, liquid bulk and project cargo, the 2018 shipping season is right on par with last year.

Overall cargo shipments on the St. Lawrence Seaway between March 29 and July 31 totaled 16.5 million metric tons. Areas of strength included U.S. grain shipments totaling 888,000 metric tons, up 32 percent over last year. Liquid bulk shipments totaled 2.3 million metric tons, an increase of 25 percent. Dry bulk shipments were down 9 percent, due to decreases in salt shipments from earlier in the season.

“St. Lawrence Seaway cargo shipments have been continuously gaining ground and are now in line with last year’s robust performance,” says Bruce Burrows, president of the Chamber of Marine Commerce. “U.S. grain shipment increases are coming out of Toledo and heading to European markets. Some of the increase can be attributed to the 2017 soybean crop that did not go out at the end of last year due the weather. Liquid bulk continues a steady performance with asphalt and petroleum products, and it’s promising to see so many project cargo imports and exports too.”

Tonnage to date at the Port of Toledo is slightly above the same period in 2017 at about 4.5 million short tons. A 30 percent increase in coal, and an 89 percent jump in grain shipments lead the way.

“We have seen some modest shipments of distiller’s dry grains and canola this year and it is always good when we have new commodities moving through the port,” said Joe Cappel, vice president of business development for the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority. “While soybean and corn shipments slowed down a bit from a very busy spring export season, there was still movement of these commodities and we hope to see that activity continue through the fall harvest when things should pick up again.”

The Port of Green Bay saw a slight increase in July tonnage from July 2017; up 1 percent. “

The Port of Cleveland has also been busy this summer shipping project cargo and many large items such as yachts and beer tanks heading to various parts of the U.S.

Shipments through the Port of Duluth-Superior are bouncing back after a slow, ice-laden start to the 2018 season.

“While final tallies aren’t in yet for July, tonnage heading into midsummer stood at 11.4 million short tons, nearly on par with 2017,” said Adele Yorde, spokesperson for the Duluth Seaway Port Authority. Shipments of iron ore and limestone are running ahead of last year; ore is up four percent with an 11 percent increase in limestone.

According to a new study released in July, cargo shipments to ports on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River waterway support 147,500 jobs and generate U.S.$25.6 billion in economic activity in the eight Great Lakes states.

