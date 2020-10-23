Greater availability of low emission fuels in southern Sweden – new LNG filling station opened in Helsingborg

Low emission fuel options are becoming even more available as energy company Gasum today opened yet another gas filling station in the Nordics. The new Helsingborg station, located beside the E20 and E4 highways, means greater availability of gas in southern Sweden.

The new Helsingborg filling station strengthens the availability of alternative fuel options in southern Sweden by providing liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied biogas (LBG) for heavy-duty vehicles. Helsingborg is one of the biggest logistics hubs in the Nordics and a major food distribution center for Sweden. The new station there caters to the needs of companies seeking ways to lower their emissions.

The Helsingborg station is the second of its kind for liquefied gas in the city and is an important addition to the gas filling station network in Sweden. The station is located at Transportgatan 2A, beside the E20/E6 and E4 highways that together connect Helsingborg to east coast on the other side of the country.

“The Helsingborg station further promotes sustainable traffic across Sweden. By expanding the Nordic gas filling station network, we are making alternative fuels available to more and more companies. Transport and logistic companies need to lower their emissions and LNG is one the most cost-efficient and fastest ways to do this,“ says Mikael Antonsson, Director Traffic at Gasum in Sweden.

Heavy-duty transport acts on climate change

While heavy-duty transport volumes are growing, it is becoming increasingly important for companies to act and rapidly reduce their emissions already today. Gas has been recognized as a solution to help us to achieve our climate targets. Several incentive programs such as Klimatklivet and Drive LBG are accelerating the transition to low emission fuels within the transport segment by financially supporting companies that decide to invest in gas-driven trucks. Together with the expanding filling station network, these incentives help the gas truck market to grow quickly. Today, there are already more than 200 gas driven trucks on Swedish roads, and their numbers are expected to increase rapidly. LNG is a competitive fuel solution to reduce emissions immediately as its lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions are more than 20% lower than those of fossil diesel.

LNG also enables the transition to renewable energy. The same gas infrastructure built for LNG can also be used for distributing renewable LBG, making the shift to LBG easy and cost efficient.

“STAY FRESH SWEDEN AB is a growing business that took the decision to run on fossil-free fuel already back in 2013. We depend on the infrastructure for fossil-free fuels expanding and stabilizing to be able to continue growing and developing our own operations. For us, liquefied gas is a good alternative that provides us with the opportunity to grow,” says Håkan Landgren CEO, Stay Fresh Sweden AB.

Gasum is continuously developing the gas infrastructure and filling station network across the Nordics. By the early 2020s, the company is aiming to create a network of 50 new HDV gas filling stations in Finland, Sweden and Norway. In these specific countries, there is already a network of 35 filling stations selling liquefied gas.

Source: Gasum