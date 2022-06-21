Greece and its Shipping Are a Leading Commercial Partner for Panama: A Message from the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece

The Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece along with the Panama Maritime Authority proudly participated in the great maritime celebration, Posidonia 2022 that initiate from Greece and fascinates the world.

Panama’s Participation aimed to be a tribute to the treasure of Greece, the Greek shipping, as well as to the important presence of Panama as the largest Shipping Registry in the world.

Posidonia 2022, the world’s most prestigious biennial shipping event welcomed back to Athens the global maritime community following the pandemic-induced cancellation of the 2020 event. A total of 2.000 exhibitors from 88 countries and 24 National Pavilions from Europe, North America and Asia displayed their products and showcased their maritime credentials to thousands of visitors from all around the world.

• 1. Inauguration of the National Pavilion of Panama

Panama participated in Posidonia 2022 with the National Pavilion of Panama, a great Stand of the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece, the Panama Maritime Authority, the Panama Canal, the ProPanama and the Promtur.

On Monday, June 6th, 2022, the National Pavilion of Panama was inaugurated by

• Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Prime Minister of Greece

• Mr. Ioannis Plakiotakis, Minister of Merchant Marine and Insular Policy of Greece,

• Mr. Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs

• H.E. Mrs. Julie Lymberopulos, Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece

• H.E. Ambassador Carmen Gisela Vergara, Director of ProPanama, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama

• Mr. Noriel Araúz, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA)

• Eng. Rafael Cigarruista, General Director of Merchant Marine Department of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA)

• 2. Panama’s Reception- Posidonia 2022 @Lighthouse of SNFCC

The Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece jointly with the Panama Maritime Authority offered a special Reception to honor the long-lasting collaboration of the Panama Registry with the Greek Shipping Community.

The event took place on Thursday 9/6/2022 at the Lighthouse venue of the SNFCC and was attended by Ambassadors, Government representatives, esteemed Politicians, prominent Shipping executives and Maritime Lawyers from Greece, Cyprus, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain, France, Turkey, Korea, Japan.

Within her introductory speech H.E. the Ambassador Lymberopulos mentioned:

Your Excellencies Ambassadors,

Honorable Ministers, Secretaries General, Presidents,

Dear esteemed guests and friends,

On behalf of the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece, I would like to warmly welcome you to our reception tonight, which aims to be a tribute to the treasure of Greece, the Greek shipping, as well as to the important presence of Panama as the largest Shipping Registry in the world.

As the Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece, I am responsible for both the diplomatic representation of the Panamanian country in the Hellenic Republic, but also, for the representation of the Panamanian Register of Shipping in the Greek shipping industry.

My special mission is to bring Greeks even closer to the Panama Registry by reviving a long-standing relationship that has deep, firm, and solid foundations and can dynamically evolve and effectively incorporate the changes brought about by the present and the great future of global shipping.

Today, we are here to celebrate the actual proof that Panama and Greece share this common maritime idiosyncrasy, that it is worth to be enhanced, strengthened, and further evolved to a wider scope of bilateral cooperation between our Nations.

Let us realize that the sea is undoubtedly the common fate of our nations and let us all work together so that there are more and more great Panamanian-Greek and Greek-Panamanian stories to be written now and be told in the future.

Thank you very much for being here with us.

Μιλώντας από την καρδιά μου τώρα, το ότι σήμερα έχω την τιμή να εκπροσωπώ τη χώρα που γεννήθηκα και μεγάλωσα, τον Παναμά, στη χώρα που γεννήθηκαν και μεγάλωσαν οι γονείς μου, την Ελλάδα, έχει ξεχωριστή για μένα σημασία και με συγκινεί βαθιά.

Εύχομαι να περάσουμε πολύ όμορφα και σας ευχαριστώ θερμά που είστε απόψε μαζί μας εδώ.

At the same time, Mr. Noriel Araúz, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA) also greeted the esteemed guests with the following words:

Kalispéra se ólus!

The flag of Panama, -the world’s first choice for shipping- has always had close and unbreakable ties with Greek shipowners, providing fast, efficient, and high-quality services facilitating every step of the shipowner.

The Greek shipping market, a leader in the international maritime industry, represents an important stakeholder for the Panamanian Ship Registry.

For Panama, Greece is a leading commercial partner, and we are so proud and pleased to be here tonight with all of you celebrating our good collaboration.

• 3. Official Delegations – special meetings

Within the framework of Posidonia 2022 the following delegations from Panama apart from their presence in the Panama Pavillion Stand had strategic meetings with:

• A. UGS protocol meeting

On Wednesday June 1st, 2022, Mrs. Melina Travlos, the first female president of the Union of Greek Shipowners hosted a protocol meeting with the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece and the Panama Ship Registry. In this bilateral meeting both parties exchanged views about the current economic situation, international sanctions, and environmental protection.

The Panamanian delegation comprised of

• H.E. Julie Lymberopulos, Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece

• Eng. Rafael Cigarruista, General Director of Merchant Marine Department of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA)

• Mrs. Anna Tsioutsia – Executive Administrative Assistant to the Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece

From the side of the Union of Greek Ship Owners

• Mrs. Melina Travlos, President

• Mr. Dimitrios J. Fafalios, UGS Secretary

• Mr. Caroussis I. Constandinos, Deputy Treasurer

• Mr. John C. Lyras, UGS Board Member & Chairman of the UGS Foreign Affairs Committee

• B. Laskaridis – Rightship Working Lunch

On Tuesday June 7th, 2022, Panama Registry participated at a technical meeting, organized by Laskaridis Company. At the meeting were also RightShip, Classification Societies, and other flag administrations.Fleet compliance, PSC, and marine incidents were the main topics amount other technical subjects.

The Panamanian delegation comprised of

• H.E. Julie Lymberopulos, Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece

• Eng. Rafael Cigarruista, General Director of Merchant Marine Department of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA)

• Mrs. Anna Tsioutsia – Executive Administrative Assistant to the Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece

• C. Golden Union & Golden Cargo Protocol meeting:

On Tuesday June 7th, 2022, the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece along with the Panama Maritime Authority and Propanama held a meeting with the CEO of Golden Union Shipping Co. S.A., Theodore Veniamis, Mrs. Marianthi Andreadi, Director at Golden Union Shipping Co. S.A. and Mr. Kostis Achladitis, Managing Director of Golden Cargo.

In this interesting meeting we discussed the opportunities for expansion of investment in the maritime industry in Panama.

The Panamanian delegation comprised of:

• H.E. Mrs. Julie Lymberopulos, Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece

• H.E. Ambassador Carmen Gisela Vergara, Director of ProPanama, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama

• Ms. Yill Otero, Directora de Promoción Internacional PROPANAMA

• Mr. Noriel Araúz, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA)

• Eng. Rafael Cigarruista, General Director of Merchant Marine Department of the Panama Maritime Authority (PMA)

• Mrs. Anna Tsioutsia – Executive Administrative Assistant to the Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece

• D. Propanama & Enterprise Greece SA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs MoU signing

On Wednesday June 8th, 2022 the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece arranged a special protocol meeting with Mr. Yannis Smyrlis, Secretary General of the International Economic Relations and Development Cooperation Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of Enterprise Greece SA.

During this fruitful meeting PROPANAMA signed a MOU with Enterprise Greece SA for deepening cooperation in areas of common interest and promoting synergies to further strengthen the relations of business communities between our nations.

The Panamanian delegation comprised of

• H.E. Mrs. Julie Lymberopulos, Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece

• H.E. Ambassador Carmen Gisela Vergara, Director of ProPanama, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama

• Ms. Yill Otero, Directora de Promoción Internacional PROPANAMA

• Mrs. Anna Tsioutsia – Executive Administrative Assistant to the Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece

• E. Propanamá – Minister of Development and Investments of Greece protocol meeting

On Thursday June 9th, 2022 the Panamanian delegation of ProPanama held a protocol meeting with Mr. Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Development and Investments of Greece. During this meeting there was an Exchange of opinions regarding the Strategy of Panama in order to attract direct foreign investment as well as to present the achievements of Panama as one of the most robust economies of Latin America

• F. Propanamá – SEV meeting

On Friday June 10th, 2022, the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece along with Propanama had a fruitful meeting with members of the Hellenic Business Federation (SEV) where they discussed the coordination of an upcoming trade mission to Panama for Greek companies, topics of mutual interest such as nearshoring and investments in various sectors such as logistics, pharmaceutical, among others.

• G. Propanamá – LATIN AMERICAN BUSINESS COUNCIL

On Friday June 10th, 2022, the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece along with Propanama met with the president of the Greek-Latin American Business Council, Chairman Mr. Constantinos Antonopoulos, and discussed about the organization of a business delegation to visit Panama and other areas of common interest including: Real estate, digital, agricultural, pharmaceutical and cosmetics.

• H. YES Forum – Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece

On Friday June 10th, 2022, the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece warmly welcomed the Young Shipping Executives in our National Pavilion of Panama in the Posidonia Exposition Center and had the opportunity to exchange ideas and offer consultation for the new generation of Maritime Industry.

Special thanks to Navigator Shipping and Mrs. Danae Bezantakou for the great collaboration.

Source: Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece