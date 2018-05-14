Recent News

  

Greece Import Price Inflation Accelerates In March

Greece’s import price inflation accelerated in March after easing in the previous month, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Monday.

The import price index rose 5.3 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the 3.0 percent climb in February.

Among the main industrial groups, energy prices alone grew 22.1 percent annually in March. The price index for intermediate goods climbed 0.6 percent and those of capital goods increased by 0.3 percent.

Month-on-month, import prices rebounded 1.0 percent from February, when it fell by 1.6 percent.
