Greece Jobless Rate Declines In Q2

Greece’s unemployment rate dropped in the three months ended June, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.

The jobless rate fell to 19.0 percent in the June quarter from 21.2 percent in the previous quarter. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 21.1 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased by 9.5 percent compared with the previous quarter and by 10.9 percent compared with the same quarter one year ago.

The jobless rate among youth aged below 19 came in at 48.9 percent in the June quarter.

