Greece Jobless Rate Drops Marginally In June

Greece’s unemployment rate dropped marginally in June, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.

The jobless rate dropped to seasonally adjusted 19.1 percent in June from revised 19.3 percent in May. The unemployment rate stood at 21.3 percent in the same period of last year.

The number of unemployed decreased by 112,401 persons compared with June 2017 and by 12,624 persons compared with May 2018.

Further, data showed that unemployment rate among youth aged below 24, declined to 39.1 percent in June from 43.4 percent in the same period of 2017.

