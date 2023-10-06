Greece proposes using Aegean Sea ports for transporting Ukrainian grain

Greece proposes to use its ports in the Aegean Sea as a corridor for the export of Ukrainian grain, writes the Greek publication Kathimerini.

According to the report, the Greek government has already discussed its proposals with partners in the EU on transporting Ukrainian grain through the ports of Thessaloniki and Alexandropoulos. The grain could be transported to ports by rail through Romania and Bulgaria, and subsequently loaded onto Greek commercial ships.

A challenge in this regard remains the limited capacity of the railway network in northern Greece, which borders Bulgaria and Turkey and escaped destruction during the recent floods.

A “green light” for Ukrainian exports through Greece could simultaneously become an impetus for the development and modernization of railway lines in northern Greece, in particular on the line from Alexandropoulos to Ormenio, a station on the border with Bulgaria.

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis informed EU counterparts during a visit to Kyiv that Greece was ready to do its part to resolve the problem, and focused on the “huge consequences” of the collapse of the agreement with Russia, especially for countries in the Global South.

Athens is confident that such a proposal could be beneficial for both Ukraine and Greece, the publication writes.

As you know, Lithuania and Croatia have already offered their ports to help Ukraine with agricultural exports.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine