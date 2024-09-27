Greece qualifies Panama’s inclusion in discriminatory lists as “undeserved”

On the sidelines of the 79th UN General Assembly, the President of Panama, José Raúl Mulino, held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Greece, Kiriakos Mitsotakis.

During the meeting, the priorities of the two countries during their tenure as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for the 2025-26 term were discussed, as well as the Panama Canal projects (and the facilities that the Canal offers to the maritime world and the projects of this route to remain competitive) and topics such as: the maritime industry, the discriminatory lists and the political situation in Venezuela.

President Mulino thanked Prime Minister Mitsotakis because Greece does not include Panama on discriminatory lists. After that, Mitsotakis stated that it is “undeserved” for Panama the fact that the country is involved on tax lists.

The two Heads of State also expressed their mutual will to strengthen the bilateral relations between Panama and Greece, which is marked by the opening of a Greek Embassy in Panama since last December.

Prior to the meeting of the President Mulino and Prime Minister Mitsotakis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez met with the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, George Gerapetritis.

The meeting allowed the two Ministers of Foreign Affairs to discuss the issue of illegal migration through Darién and the impact of the Venezuelan crisis in the region and other parts of the world.

Source: Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece