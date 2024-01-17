Greece to reopen bond due June 2028 -debt agency

Recent News

  

17/01/2024

Greece will reopen its 3.875% bond due on June 15, 2028, on Wednesday, its debt management agency said.

The amount to be auctioned is 250 million euros ($270 million) and the re-opening aims to cover investor demand and facilitate secondary market operation, the agencyadded.

The debt agency last sold a 10-year bond in November at a yield of 3.76%.

Greece, which regained its investment-grade credit rating after 13 years in 2023, plans to borrow 10 billion euros this year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Mark Heinrich)

