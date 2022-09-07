Greece will keep coal-fired plants running for longer amid gas crisis

Greece will keep seven coal-fired plants running for longer than previously planned as European countries adjust to a cut in gas flows coming from Russia, the chief executive of the Greek gas grid operator DESFA said.

“In the short term some European countries will have a delay in their decarbonisation (plan), but this could also be an opportunity … allowing to avoid an intermediate phase towards hydrogen,” DESFA CEO Maria Rita Galli said, speaking at the Gastech conference in Milan.

Galli said a previous plan to phase out the seven coal-fired power plans in Greece would be delayed amid the energy crisis engulfing Europe and soaring gas prices.

Galli added that Greece was in talks with Italy to get some space from Rome where Greek operators could store gas so as to comply with a Europe-wide requirement to have fuel stocks available before the winter.

“I think Athens and Rome are close to a deal on gas storage,” Galli said.

Other European countries have also put off closing coal plants in response to the pressure from Russia.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Leslie Adler)