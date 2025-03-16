Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / Greece’s 2024 central government surplus exceeds target, says minister

Greece’s 2024 central government surplus exceeds target, says minister

in World Economy News 16/03/2025

Greece’s central government primary surplus reached 3.5% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) last year, well above the government’s target, the outgoing finance minister said on Saturday.

The latest government estimate was for a primary surplus, which excludes debt-servicing costs, of 2.5% of GDP.

Greece, which almost went bankrupt in the last decade, needs to achieve primary surpluses in coming years to keep its huge debt viable.

“In a month from now, when the final figures come out, you will see a primary surplus of about 3.5% of GDP, but also a fiscal surplus of 0.2%,” said Kostis Haztzidakis, welcoming the new finance minister, Kyriakos Pierrakakis.

On Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis named new finance and transport ministers in a reshuffle designed to shore up support for his government after mass protests over a 2023 train crash.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2025 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software
error: Content is protected !!
×