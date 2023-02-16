Recent News

  

Greece’s January primary budget surplus beats target

Greece’s central government recorded a better-than-targeted primary budget surplus of 2.76 billion euros ($2.95 billion) in January, due to higher revenues, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

The government had targeted a primary budget surplus – which excludes debt-servicing costs, social security and local administration budgets – of 2.14 billion euros for the month.

Budget revenues came in at 7.6 billion euros in January, outperforming the target by 750 million euros, according to the official data.

Spending reached 5.68 billion euros, 12 million euros more than the government’s target.
Source: Reuters

