Greece’s National Bank reports higher quarterly profit on strong interest income

National Bank NBGr.AT, Greece’s second-largest lender by market value, reported higher earnings for the first-quarter on Wednesday on the back of higher interest income.

National Bank, which is 18%-owned by the country’s HFSF bank rescue fund, said net earnings came in at 358 million euros ($381.45 million), up from 260 million euros in the first quarter last year.

Net interest income grew by 22% to 606 million euros, bolstered by strong margins as the European Central Bank kept interest rates high.

The bank’s non-performing loans ratio also improved, dropping to 3.7% at the end of March from 5.2% a year earlier, with trading income up 19% to 60 million euros.

