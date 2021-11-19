Greece’s Piraeus Port Authority donates upgraded facilities to Hellenic Coast Guard

Greece-based Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (PPA), a member of China’s COSCO Shipping group, has granted upgraded facilities to the Hellenic Coast Guard at Greece’s largest port, it was announced on Thursday during an inauguration event.

A total of 1,100 square meters, including nine offices and other indoor and outdoor spaces, have been donated to house the special forces division of the Hellenic Coast Guard at the central port authority of Piraeus. The 200,000 euro (227,000 U.S. dollars) cost of renovating these spaces will be covered by PPA.

Greek officials and PPA’s managers said that the facilities will support the Hellenic Coast Guard’s work, strengthening safety in the port’s operation.

During the event at the cruise terminal, members of the special missions squad, backed by helicopters and vessels, conducted two exercises to demonstrate how they would cope with hostage situation on a bus and deactivate a bomb.

“In these difficult times, synergies and cooperation are essentially the keys to moving forward,” Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Ioannis Plakiotakis, said.

The Greek government warmly welcomes the donation, he added.

“Your donation highlights a high sense of Corporate Social Responsibility and demonstrates in practice your support to the great work done by the Hellenic Coast Guard,” said Vice Admiral Theodoros Kliaris, Commandant of the Hellenic Coast Guard.

Meanwhile, PPA S.A. Chairman Yu Zenggang said: “Corporate Social Responsibility is constantly at the top of our priorities. We will stay true to our commitments to the Greek people and also to the Greek state, so that everyone can enjoy the benefits of the port of Piraeus.”

In addition, PPA has granted an area within the Port of Piraeus to cover Ministry employees’ parking needs, with space for up to 170 vehicles, Yu announced.

China’s COSCO Shipping acquired a majority stake in PPA in 2016 after an international tender. The group’s subsidiary, Piraeus Container Terminal S.A. (PCT), has managed the port’s container terminal since 2009.

The image of the port of Piraeus has changed in recent years, through upgrades and expansion work. Currently, it is the largest port in the Mediterranean Sea in terms of container traffic, which benefits the local economy and people.

PPA and PCT have made multiple donations to local society in recent years, aiming to help locals improve their standard of living.

