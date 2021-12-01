Greece’s Public Power profit falls on gas and CO2 costs

Greece’s largest power utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) on Tuesday posted a 10% drop in operating profit on soaring gas and carbon emission costs.

PPC, which plans to switch off all its coal-fired plants bar one by 2023, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 626.5 million euros ($705.38 million), down from 696 million euros in the nine months to September last year.

Chief Executive Officer Georgios Stassis said the utility was still resilient thanks to hedging and will meet its target of keeping full-year EBITDA at the same level as last year, when the figure came in at nearly 900 million euros.

PPC said it has boosted its pipeline of renewable energy projects by about three gigawatts to 10 gigawatts as part of its plan to decarbonise operations and boost green energy capacity.

