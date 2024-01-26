Greek economic growth seen at about 2.4% in 2024

Greece’s economy will grow by about 2.4% this year under a baseline scenario, the country’s influential IOBE think-tank said on Thursday, confirming its previous estimate in October.

The new projection is lower than the government’s estimate for economic growth of about 2.9% this year.

“To achieve this target the government needs a double-digit growth in investments,” IOBE head Nikos Vettas said.

Greece is expecting a 15% rise in investments this year, benefiting from more than 50 billion euros that Athens will receive in European Union structural and recovery funds in the next six years.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Alex Richardson)