Greek Maritime Golf Event 2022 The Golf Maritime fest is approaching

The countdown has begun for the top golf tournament in Greece, the Greek Maritime Golf Event, which will gather more than 100 leading executives from the maritime industry for the 8th year, on September 8-11, 2022, at Costa Navarino , Messinia.

Showcasing golf & maritime

The event promotes the golf activity on a yearly basis, giving the opportunity to distinguished executives of the Greek maritime industry to get acquainted with the values and benefits of the popular Olympic sport, to admire the beauties of Messinia, to compete in an idyllic landscape full of centuries-old olive trees with stunning views of the Ionian Sea, the historic Bay of Navarino and the picturesque port of Pylos, while also contributing to the good cause of the event.

Golf for everyone at the Greek Maritime Golf Event 2022

This year’s golfing action includes a two-day shotgun scramble for participants, with the first day of competition taking place on Friday, September 9 at The Hills Course and the second on Saturday, September 10 at the International Olympic Academy Golf Course.

In addition, non-golfers will attend a golf clinic on Saturday, September 10 and participate in the putting competition that will be held at The Dunes Course.

On Friday, September 9, the event will greet its participants at the Welcome Cocktail by Marine Tours.

On Saturday, September 10, awards will be given to the top three teams in the overall standings, whereas special awards will be given to individual players who will achieve the best scores in the “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin” categories.

The awards night will be presented by the EuroLeague legend Joe Arlauckas, who will also compete in the tournament.

Check the full schedule here: www.greekmaritimegolf.gr/schedule

The maritime industry supports HOPEgenesis Greek Maritime Golf Event will support the Non-Profit Company HOPEgenesis through its actions. On Saturday, September 10, during this year’s award ceremony, participants will have the opportunity to contribute with their desired amount by taking part in raffles for significant lottery prizes. The total amount to be collected will be given to the Non-Profit Company HOPEgenesis.

For more information about HOPEgenesis: www.hopegenesis.org

Top maritime companies highlight the event

Greek Maritime Golf Event is attended by some of the most significant maritime companies from Greece and Cyprus, as well as various other important companies that support the event.

IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry is the event’s Platinum Sponsor.

Mainline Shipping Company, Jotun Hellas and Onego Shipping Company are Golden Sponsors.

DNV, Arrow Hellas and Marine Tours are the Silver Sponsors. Optima International Shipbroking Services SA is the Official Sponsor.

Spanos Luxury Cars is the Official Mobility Sponsor.

Standard Club, Poseidonia Restaurant and Grey Goose are the event’s Official Supporters.

Under Armour is the Official Clothing Partner.

Greek Maritime Golf Event is organized by Birdie Events, through an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Mr. Thanos Karantzias. The award-winning sports marketing agency of ActiveMedia Group has undertaken the event’s Golf Production.

Messinian Spa is the event’s Official Beauty Partner.

Minoa Water is the event’s Official Water.

Hellenic Grocery, Spitiko, Karalis Beach Hotel, The Margi, Domaine Skouras,

Arifakis Menswear, Iliada Sunset Suites, Afanos Guesthouse, OKIO Restaurant,

Kayak and Athi Rodi are the event’s Partners.

Boo Productions is the Audio Visual Partner.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism and the Hellenic Golf Federation. The tournament is addressed exclusively to distinguished executives of the Greek maritime community.

Source: Greek Maritime Golf Event