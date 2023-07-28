Greek Maritime Golf Event supports Parents Association of Children with Cancer “Floga”

The best golf event in Greece and Cyprus, Greek Maritime Golf Event, will take place for the 9th year, on September 7-10, 2023, at Costa Navarino, Messinia, drawing the attention of the global and Greek maritime industry.

Golf & Maritime Industry join forces once again for a good cause

The Greek Maritime Golf Event is a tournament that proves with actions its social work every year. This year, the top golf event will support Parents Association of Children with Cancer “Floga”. More specifically, during this year’s award ceremony to the winners and winning teams respectively, on Saturday, September 9, attendees will have the opportunity to directly contribute the amount they wish by taking part in the raffles for significant lottery prizes. The total amount collected will be given to Floga, which stands by children suffering from cancer and their families, fights for better medical, mental, and social care for them, shares their fears and concerns, supports their struggle in any way possible, and vindicates substantial presence and in issues relevant to the medical, mental and social care of these children. For more information about Floga: www.floga.org.gr

In the context of this year’s event, the president of the Parents Association of Children with Cancer “Floga”, Ms. Maria Trifonidis stated: “Floga is a Panhellenic Association of parents of children with cancer that now counts 41 years of dynamic presence and social work alongside children suffering from cancer and their families, from diagnosis to the end of their treatment. In the guest rooms of Floga, 50 families from all over Greece are accommodated completely free of charge for as long as the children undergo treatment in the Oncology Departments of the Pediatric Hospitals of Athens. In childhood cancer, there is no prevention, but there is an early diagnosis that can lead to a cure for more children. Together, we can break down prejudice. We thank everyone who in one way or another supports our work and enables us to realize our goals”.

Two Game Days & a Golf Clinic

This year’s event returns to the two signature 18-hole courses The Dunes Course and The Bay Course, in an idyllic landscape full of centuries-old olive trees with a stunning view of the Ionian Sea, the historic bay of Navarino and the picturesque port of Pylos.

On Friday, September 8, participants will take part in the shotgun scramble held at The Bay Course. On Saturday, September 9, the golfing action moves to The Dunes Course for another shotgun scramble. Teams will compete to win the top three positions in the overall standings, whereas special awards will be given to individual players who will achieve the best scores in the “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin” categories.

Finally, non-golfers will have the opportunity to attend the Golf Clinic that will take place on Saturday, September 9, at The Dunes Course.

Significant companies embrace the event

Greek Maritime Golf Event is attended by some of the most significant maritime companies from Greece and Cyprus, and many other important Greek companies that support the event.

IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry is the event’s Platinum Sponsor.

Mainline Shipping Company is the event’s Gold Sponsor.

Aegean Baltic Bank, Arrow Hellas, DNV, Marine Tours, and Swift Marine are the event’s Silver Sponsors.

Miele is the Official Sponsor.

Poseidonia Restaurant and Grey Goose are the Official Supporters.

Under Armour is the Official Clothing Partner.

Messinian Spa is the event’s Official Beauty Partner.

Minoa Water is the event’s Official Water.

Karalis Beach Hotel, Miran, Athi Rodi, and Daily Deli are the event’s Partners.

Costa Navarino, The Margi, Tsikeli Boutique Hotel Meteora, Iliada Sunset Suites, Namaste Boutique Apartments, Marmari Bay Hotel, Ogarden Suites, Grand Meteora Hotel, and Platanos Steakhouse are the Auction Partners.

Boo Productions is the Audio Visual Partner.

The event will be held under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism.

Greek Maritime Golf Event is organized by Birdie Events, through an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Mr. Thanos Karantzias. The Sports Marketing Agency of the Year ActiveMedia Group has undertaken the event’s Golf Production.

The golf tournament is exclusively addressed to distinguished executives of the maritime industry.

Information for the Greek Maritime Golf Event:

website: www.greekmaritimegolf.gr

e-mail: [email protected]

Source: Greek Maritime Golf Event