Greek Maritime Golf Event, the best golf tournament returns for its 9th year

The Greek Maritime Golf Event, the best golf event in Greece and Cyprus as distinguished at the 2023 Sports Marketing Awards, will be held for the 9th year, on 7-10 September 2023, at Costa Navarino, Messinia.

The top golf tournament, which is exclusively addressed to distinguished executives of the Greek maritime industry, will unite top executives who will form teams of four people. Golfers will have the opportunity to compete on the two signature 18-hole courses The Dunes Course and The Bay Course, in a unique landscape full of centuries-old olive trees with stunning views of the Ionian Sea, the historic Bay of Navarino and the picturesque port of Pylos.

The competition

Participants will compete at the team level on Friday, September 8, in a shotgun scramble at The Bay Course. Accordingly, on Saturday September 9, they will take part in a shotgun scramble at The Dunes Course.

Watch the event’s teaser video here: https://youtu.be/gyRVqnUATXM

Awards

Participating teams will claim the significant prizes for the top three positions in the overall standings; while special awards will be given to individual players who will achieve the best scores in the “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin” categories.

IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry is the event’s Platinum Sponsor.

Mainline Shipping Company and Onego Shipping Company are the Gold Sponsors.

DNV, Arrow Hellas and Marine Tours are the Silver Sponsors.

Miele is the Official Sponsor.

Jotun Hellas, Standard Club, Poseidonia Restaurant and Grey Goose are the Official Supporters.

Messinian Spa is the event’s Official Beauty Partner.

Minoa Water is the event’s Official Water.

Karalis Beach Hotel is the event’s Partner.

The Margi, Tsikeli Boutique Hotel Meteora, Iliada Sunset Suites, Marmari Bay Hotel are the Auction Partners.

Boo Productions is the Audio Visual Partner.

Greek Maritime Golf Event, is organized by Birdie Events, through an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Mr. Thanos Karantzias. The Sports Marketing Agency of the Year of ActiveMedia Group has undertaken the event’s Golf Production.

More information about the event’s schedule and the tournament’s additional activities, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Source: Greek Maritime Golf Event