Greek Maritime Golf Event: The maritime industry shined at the top golf tournament

The wonderful weather, the unique Messinian landscape, the 2 signature golf courses and the 17 maritime teams, composed the impressive scenery of the Greek Maritime Golf Event 2021. The top maritime golf tournament was held with utmost safety for the 7th year on September 3 – 5 2021, at Costa Navarino, Messinia.

Golfing action with the Messinian background scenery

The golf action started on Saturday, September 4, with the shotgun scramble that was held at The Dunes Course, in a stunning natural landscape full of centuries-old olive trees. Moreover, non-golfers had the opportunity to attend the golf clinic and take part in the putting competition.

The event was completed on Sunday, September 5, as golfers had the option of participating in the two (2) ball better ball (3/4 hcp), at The Bay Course, with a magnificent view of the historic Bay of Navarino, and the picturesque port of Pylos.

The shipping community supported KARKINAKI

On Saturday night, the awards ceremony was glamorous and full of surprises and gifts for the tournament’s participants. The event was be presented by the Euroleague legend, Joe Arlauckas and Ioanna Papadimitriou.

A silent auction was held for the first time and auctioned 32 items of golf legends such as Gary Player, Tiger Woods, Roy Mcllroy and world-class athletes, including NBA Finals Champion & MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, NFL player Tom Brady and tennis player Serena Williams. The activity was implemented in collaboration with the unique agency in Europe, dealing with trading cards and memorabilia, Trace ‘n Chase and the assistance of Ideas Print.

The shipping community “embraced” and actively supported the event’s good cause, as during the ceremony participants contributed with their desired amount, bidding on their favorite items. The total amount collected exceeded the 5,000 euros and was given to the Non-Profit Organization KARKINAKI, which claims intervention in the effort of stopping Childhood and adolescent cancer being a taboo issue, but also finding as many allies as possible so that every child who suffers from cancer has equal access to high-quality hospitalization, effective treatment and, ultimately, the right to life.

At the same time, a lottery was held with rich prizes that were drawn to the participants and offered by the following donors: Qatar Airways, The Westin Resort Costa Navarino, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa, The Margi, Arifakis, Domotel Kastri, Dinner in the Sky and Blue Shades of Greece.

In the context of this year’s event, the recognized Greek PGA golfer and organizer of the Greek Maritime Golf Event, Mr. Thanos Karantzias highlighted: “I feel very proud that the Greek Maritime Golf Event exceeded all expectations for the 7th year. We managed to showcase the golf tourism of Messinia while organizing a highly demanding tournament with utmost safety and with a strict health protocol. I would like to thank the sponsors and all members of the maritime community who participated and supported the top maritime golf tournament with their presence. We are now renewing our appointment for December 4, at the Golf Course of Glyfada”.

During the tournament, participants and visitors had the opportunity to drive and meet the new Porsche models and admire, the impressive Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo.

The event was held under the auspices of the Hellenic Golf Federation. Greek Maritime Golf Event, was organized by Birdie Events, through an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Mr. Thanos Karantzias. The tournament was addressed exclusively to distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community.

In the overall team standings, the team of Papadopoulos, Harvey, Hutton, Ventouris won the 1st place. Second place went to the team of Oikonomou, Karabatsos, Patiniotis, Sorotos, while the team of Syomin, Boetius, Garulin, Androulidakis took the third place. In the other categories, William Karnazes won “Closest to the Pin” award and Frank Monteiro claimed the “Longest Drive”.

Dynamic support of the sponsors

Greek Maritime Golf Event was attended by some of the leading shipping companies from Greece and Cyprus as well as great Greek companies that supported the event.

Maritime Sponsors:

The Marshall Islands Registry IRI was the event’s Platinum Sponsor.

Mainline Shipping Company, Onego Shipping Company, Jotun Hellas and Swift Marine were Golden Sponsors.

Arrow Hellas, DNV and Drew Marine were Silver Sponsors.

Marine Tours was the event’s Official Travel Partner.

IYC was the Official Sponsor.

Tototheo Maritime and Standard Club were the Official Supporters.

Non-Maritime Sponsors:

MOTODYNAMICS SA was the Signature Sponsor.

Qatar Airways was the Official Airline.

Poseidonia was the Official Supporter.

Avance was the Official Rental Partner.

Messinian Spa was the Official Beauty Partner

Under Armour was the Official Clothing Partner.

Pilia Express was the Official Carrier.

Minoa Water was the Official Water.

Trace ‘n Chase was the Silent Auction Partner.

Pylos Poems, Santo Maris Oia Luxury Suites & Spa, The Margi, Arifakis, Domotel Kastri, Karalis Beach Hotel, ΜΕΤΑΧΑ, UWC SAMOS, Luc Belaire,

Veroni, Kayak, Lakonia, Ideas Print, Dinner in the Sky, Blue Shades of Greece, Athi Rodi and Unique Flowers Creations are the event’s Partners.

Boo Productions was the Audio Visual Partner.

The award-winning sports marketing agency of ActiveMedia Group undertook the event’s Golf Production.

Tournament with safety

The Greek Maritime Golf Event brought together distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community who competed in the completely safe destination of Costa Navarino, under a strict health and safety protocol established by the event’s production staff and approved by the Health Scientific Committee of the General Secretariat of Sports.

Hashtag: #greekmaritimegolfevent

Source: Greek Maritime Golf Event