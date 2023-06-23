Greek Maritime plays Golf on September 7-10, 2023, at Costa Navarino

The best golf event in Greece and Cyprus, the Greek Maritime Golf Event, returns for its 9th year on September 7-10, 2023, at Costa Navarino, Messinia, with a full schedule for golf and maritime enthusiasts.

The Competition

On Friday, September 8, participants will register at 08:30 am at The Bay Course Club House to participate in the shotgun scramble, which will take place at 10:00 am at The Bay Course. The teams will enjoy their game with the imposing view of the Ionian Sea, the historic Bay of Navarino, and the picturesque port of Pylos.

On Saturday, September 9, the golf takes action at The Dunes Course in a unique landscape full of centuries-old olive trees. The shotgun scramble starts at 10:00 am with teams vying for the top three positions in the overall standings. At the same time, there will also be special awards for the individual players who will achieve the best scores in the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin categories.

Side Actions

As every year, the Greek Maritime Golf Event has considered those who do not participate in the tournament. More specifically, non-golfers will have the opportunity to get closer to their favorite sport and learn the basic principles of the Olympic Sport alongside professionals at the Golf Clinic that will take place on Saturday, September 9, at 12:00 pm at The Dunes Course.

The surprises do not stop here for the participants, as on Friday, September 8, the tournament will welcome the participants at the Welcome Cocktail by Marine Tours, while the Prize Giving Cocktail will be held on Saturday, September 9. The Greek Maritime Golf Event will be concluded with every formality at the Prize Giving Ceremony, which will take place on Saturday at 08:00 pm. for the announcement and crowning of this year’s champions.

In the context of this year’s event, the recognized Greek PGA golfer and organizer of the Greek Maritime Golf Event, Mr. Thanos Karantzias, stated: “The best golf tournament in Greece and Cyprus, as recently awarded, returns on September 7-10. We are gearing up for another year of the great celebration of golf and maritime. We are delighted to see such a great response and participation from the maritime companies that have embraced and supported the tournament for nine years. We have prepared several surprises for this year’s event for them, and the participants should expect rich gifts. We expect everyone at the two signature courses of Costa Navarino”.

Watch here the highlights video of last year’s event: https://youtu.be/0Ky68VJI7rQ

IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry is the event’s Platinum Sponsor.

Mainline Shipping Company is the event’s Gold Sponsor.

Aegean Baltic Bank, Arrow Hellas, DNV, Marine Tours and Swift Marine are the event’s Silver Sponsors.

Miele is the Official Sponsor.

Standard Club, Poseidonia Restaurant and Grey Goose are the Official Supporters.

Under Armour is the Official Clothing Partner.

Messinian Spa is the event’s Official Beauty Partner.

Minoa Water is the event’s Official Water.

Karalis Beach Hotel, Miran, Athi Rodi and Daily Deli are the event’s Partners.

Costa Navarino, The Margi, Tsikeli Boutique Hotel Meteora, Arifakis Menswear, Iliada Sunset Suites, Namaste Boutique Apartments and Marmari Bay Hotel are the Auction Partners.

Boo Productions is the Audio Visual Partner.

Greek Maritime Golf Event is organized by Birdie Events, through an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Mr. Thanos Karantzias. The Sports Marketing Agency of the Year of ActiveMedia Group has undertaken the event’s Golf Production.

The golf tournament is exclusively addressed to distinguished executives of the maritime industry.

Source: Greek Maritime Golf Event