Greek military ship shoots at two drones in the Red Sea

A Greek military vessel serving in the European Union’s naval mission in the Red Sea has shot at two drones and pushed them back, a Greek Defense Staff official said on Wednesday.

The EU’s mission in the Red Sea, dubbed Aspides, was launched in February to help protect the key maritime trade route from drone and missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militia, who say they are retaliating against Israel’s war on Gaza.

Greece has supplied a frigate in the mission.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)