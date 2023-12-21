Greek October trade deficit shrinks on stronger tourism, lower imports

Greece’s current account deficit shrank in October compared with the same month last year, on the back of stronger tourism and weaker imports, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.

Central bank data showed the current account deficit was 1.45 billion euros ($1.59 billion) in October, down from a deficit of 2.71 million euros in the same month of 2022.

Tourism receipts rose by 10.2% to 1.69 billion euros, as foreign arrivals increased by an annual 14%, Bank of Greece data showed.

Exports dropped by 8.7% while imports dropped by 17.2%, the data showed, according to the central bank data.

General government receipts dropped to 28.2 million euros in October, down from 34.2 million in the same month last year.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Toby Chopra)