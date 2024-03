Greek Piraeus Bank 27% stake sale oversubscribed by more than six times- source

The sale of a 27% stake in Piraeus Bank by the country’s HFSF bank bailout bank has been oversubscribed more than six times, a source close to the process told Reuters on Tuesday.

The offering of the shares that started on Monday will be concluded on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)