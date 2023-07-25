Greek PM warns of difficult days ahead as wildfires rage

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned of difficult days ahead on Tuesday as ministers met to discuss a response to wildfires that have destroyed homes and forced the evacuation of thousands of tourists from the island of Rhodes.

Firefighters battled blazes that have raged on the island since Wednesday and more emergency flights were due to land to fly home stranded holidaymakers.

Mitsotakis told parliament on Monday the country was “at war” and said on Tuesday the next days would be difficult, with conditions possibly improving after Thursday.

“All of us are standing guard,” he said at the start of the cabinet meeting.

“I will state the obvious: in the face of what the entire planet is facing, especially the Mediterranean which is a climate change hot-spot, there is no magical defence mechanism, if there was we would have implemented it.”

The broadcaster said there were three active fire fronts on Rhodes and that fire-fighting aircraft were in operation.

About 20,000 people had to leave homes and hotels in Rhodes over the weekend as the inferno spread and reached coastal resorts on the verdant island’s southeast, after charring land, killing animals and damaging buildings. No one has died.

After a blaze in the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, in 2018 killed 104 people, Greece has taken a more proactive approach towards evacuations. But critics say it has not improved its ability to put out fires that are common in summer, though more intense in this year’s heatwave.

Rhodes mayor said on Facebook the island was facing an unprecedented ordeal.

There were also fires on the islands of Corfu and Evia. Civil protection authorities warned of extreme risk of wildfires in Rhodes and on the island of Crete on Tuesday.

More than 2,000 holidaymakers had returned home by plane on Monday and tour operators cancelled upcoming trips. TUI TUI1n.DE dropped flights to Rhodes through Friday. It said it had 39,000 customers on Rhodes as of Sunday evening.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Renee Maltezou and Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Janet Lawrence)