Greek primary budget surplus beats target in January

Greece reported a central government primary budget surplus of 2 billion euros ($2.10 billion) in January, better than targeted, thanks to lower spending, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

The government had targeted a primary budget surplus – which excludes debt servicing costs, social security and local administration budgets – of 1.4 billion euros for the first month of the year.

Budget revenue totalled 6.01 billion euros in January, 84 million euros below target, according to the official data, while spending was 5.23 billion euros 664 million euros below target.

