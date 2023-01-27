Greek private sector bank deposits rise in December

Greek private sector bank deposits rose in December after two consecutive months of decline, central bank data showed on Friday.

Business and household bank deposits increased to 188.74 billion euros ($205.58 billion) from 183.92 at the end of November, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks’ deposit inflows has been rising since the beginning of 2021 as lockdowns to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in consumer spending.

Source: Reuters